Mega Pinsir Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Use these top counters and raiding tips to defeat Mega Pinsir in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO, enabling you to earn Mega Energy.

Article Summary Conquer Mega Pinsir in Pokémon GO's Might & Mastery season for Mega Energy rewards.

Build a top team with Mega Diancie, Shadow Rhyperior, or Terrakion for efficient raids.

Experienced trainers can solo raid, but duo ensures success without top counters.

Catch Shiny Mega Pinsir with ease using Great throws and Golden Razz Berries.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Pinsir, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Pinsir Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Pinsir counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slider

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Pinsir.

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Archeops: Wing Attack, Rock-type Ancient Power

Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pinsir can be defeated by an experienced solo trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

