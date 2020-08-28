Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Venusaur Counters In Pokémon GO

Mega Evolution has rolled out in Pokémon GO and, with it, Mega Raids. These raids will be their own tier independent of the known ranking system of raids, but they seem to be, at least thus far, at the same difficulty level of Tier Five Legendary Raids. Mega Venusaur, the ultimate form of Generation One's fan favorite Bulbasaur, is among the first round of Mega Raids. Here's how you can take down Mega Venusaur and earn Mega Energy.

Top Mega Venusaur Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Venusaur counters as such:

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psycho Cut)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Sky Attack)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Victini (Confusion, V Create)

Ho-Oh (Extrasensory, Brave Bird)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Mega Venusaur with efficiency.

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Blaziken (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Alakazam (Confusion Psychic)

Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

It is of major note that, not only are Charizard's two Mega forms of X and Y both in the top three counters, but bringing in either of them will boost the attack of other trainers' Fire-type (and, in Y's case, Flying-type as well) Pokémon, which make up a hefty chunk of the counters list.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

It is possible for two trainers using maxed counters from the above list and Best Buddy boost to defeat Mega Venusaur as a duo. However, a duo is not recommended for Mega Raids. The point of these Raids is to accrue Mega Energy, which is awarded to trainers in different amounts based on the speed at which the raid was completed. Mega Raids will always be more rewarding with a full lobby.

Catching Mega Venusaur

When defeating Mega Pokémon, the raid boss will revert back to its standard form… so you're catching a standard Venusaur. Venusaur isn't an easy catch, so using Golden Razz Berries and the circle lock technique is recommended.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Venusaur's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Venusaur is finishing its attack. The attack sees Venusaur reel up on its hind legs before thrusting forward. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch the dragon is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Venusaur.

Shiny Mega Venusaur odds

Shiny Venusaur is available from Mega Venusaur raids, but it is too early for researchers to determine a Shiny rate. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, as we will report on the Shiny rates once they become available.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Venusaur will have a CP of 1554 in normal weather conditions, and 1943 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this iconic Generation One Grass/Poison-type and rake in enough Mega Energy to evolve your own Venusaur.