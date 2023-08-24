Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: GO Fest 2023, Mega Rayquaza, pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023, rayquaza

Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Use our Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 to take down the Dragon/Flying-type Legendary lording over this annual event.

The ramp-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global has begun. There are some monster Raids during this event, including Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more exciting Pokémon. Also, the time leading up to the event will include special Raid Hours, so you'll want to key into Bleeding Cool's updates to build teams to take down these elite beasts with your top counters. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Rayquaza in Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Rayquaza Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Rayquaza counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Glame

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Rayquaza with efficiency.

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Beartic: Powder Snow, Ice Punch

Hisuian Avalugg: Powder Snow, Blizzard

Vanilluxe: Frost Breath, Blizzard

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

Mr. Rime: Ice Shard, Ice Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Rayquaza can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Rayquaza will have a CP of 2191 in normal weather conditions and 2739 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

