Mega Sableye Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Dark Flames

Your Sableye will need to Mega Evolve to lift up its oversized gem, and you can now earn Mega Energy in Pokémon GO to do exactly that.

The new Dark Flames event brings a focus on Fire-types and Dark-types to Pokémon GO. It features Heatran in Tier Five Raids, the debut of Mega Sableye in Mega Raids, and an interesting array of species to Tier Three raids, including the debut of Turtonator with its Shiny already released. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sableye so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Sableye. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Sableye Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sableye counters as such:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sableye with efficiency.

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Dazzling Gleam

Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Dazzling Gleam

Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind, Play Rough

Florges: Fairy Wind, Moonblast

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Beartic: Charm, Play Rough

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Sableye can be defeated with two trainers, but it'll be tight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

