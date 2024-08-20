Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Salamence, Shared Skies

Mega Salamence Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Use Dragon-types, Ice-types, and Fairy-types to defeat Mega Salamence in Pokémon GO and earn Mega Energy for your own Salamence.

The June, July, and August seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, is now wrapping up as we head into the final month. With Pokémon GO Fest complete, we're now getting a relatively low-key month of Raids event events. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends… except for Shadow Raid Weekend, where Shadow Lugia takes over. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Salamence to earn Mega Energy for your own Salamence. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Salamence Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Salamence counters as such:

Mega Gardevior: Charm, Triple Axel

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Salamence with efficiency.

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Salamence can be defeated by a pair of trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, if you are in need of Bagon Candy, a successful catch using a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap Berry will earn you quite a bit more Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

