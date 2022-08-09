Mega Scizor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

A brand new Mega Pokémon arrives today and it's going to be a fun one. Mega Scizor is here for the Bug Out! 2022 event which means that we can now earn Mega Scizor Energy through raids as well as a Research. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Scizor, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Scizor's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Scizor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Scizor counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

Shadow Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Scizor with efficiency.

Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Scizor is a dual Bug/Steel-type which makes it doubly weak to Fire-type Pokémon. Because of this, solo trainers can defeat this Mega Raid. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws, though, as Scizor is an evolved species and yields more Candies.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!