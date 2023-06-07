Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems, swampert

Mega Swampert Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Mega Swampert Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you take down this Mega Raid during the current Beach Week event.

The Season of Hidden Gems has launched in Pokémon GO. It begins with the Lake Trio in Tier Five raids in their respective regions and Mega Swampert back in Mega Raids. This is Mega Swampert's first full rotation in Mega Raids after its initial debut in the one-day Heading to Hoen Mega Raid Day event. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Swampert so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Swampert. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Swampert Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Swampert counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Swampert with efficiency.

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Celebi: Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm

Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Leafeon: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Land Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Power Whip

Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Swampert can be defeated with one super well-prepared Trainer due to its double weakness to Grass-tyes as a Water/Ground-type Pokémon. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Swampert is an evolved form, attempting to catch it with a Pinap Berry would yield extra Mudkip Candy if successful.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

