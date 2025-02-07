Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season
Build a team of the best counters to defeat Mega Tyranitar and earn Mega Energy in Pokémon GO with this Dual Destiny Raid Guide.
Article Summary
- Conquer Mega Tyranitar in Pokémon GO with top counters from Dual Destiny's Mega Raids.
- Build a formidable team with Mega Lucario, Terrakion, and Mega Blaziken to win.
- Pair up with friends; soloing is tough without the best Pokémon lineup.
- Catch rates improve with Circle Lock throws and Golden Razz Berries.
The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Tyranitar, who you can battle to gain Mega Energy for your own Tyranitar. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Tyranitar Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Tyranitar counters as such:
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Gallade: Low Kick, Close Combat
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Tyranitar.
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
- Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Tyranitar can be defeated by the most prepared solo Trainers. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would personally try a Pinap Berry for the first few throws, though, as Tyranitar is an evolved form and offers more Candy when caught.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.