Mega Tyranitar Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Build a team of the best counters to defeat Mega Tyranitar and earn Mega Energy in Pokémon GO with this Dual Destiny Raid Guide.

Article Summary Conquer Mega Tyranitar in Pokémon GO with top counters from Dual Destiny's Mega Raids.

Build a formidable team with Mega Lucario, Terrakion, and Mega Blaziken to win.

Pair up with friends; soloing is tough without the best Pokémon lineup.

Catch rates improve with Circle Lock throws and Golden Razz Berries.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Tyranitar, who you can battle to gain Mega Energy for your own Tyranitar. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Tyranitar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Tyranitar counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Gallade: Low Kick, Close Combat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Tyranitar.

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Tyranitar can be defeated by the most prepared solo Trainers. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would personally try a Pinap Berry for the first few throws, though, as Tyranitar is an evolved form and offers more Candy when caught.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

