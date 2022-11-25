MEGALAN 11 Will Be Released On Consoles At Month's End

Indie publisher Sometimes You announced that they will be releasing MEGALAN 11 for all three major consoles next week. In case you've never played this game before, this is an exploration-puzzle game in which you'll need to do everything in your power to get a small crew off of a planet after crash landing there and becoming survivors. However, you only have 11 days to do it before you become trapped here and perish. The game has actually been doing well on PC since it was released two years ago, as players have been finding different ways to beat the game and get their crew off the planet.

Now you'll be able to experience all of that on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch (both current and next-gen). What's more, the console version of the game will come with all the patches and updates that have been released to date for PC, bringing you the most up-to-date version of the game on par with PC players. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as you can get the game on whatever console you choose on November 30th, 2022.

"Bad luck rescuers have only eleven days to get out of the trap on a planet long abandoned by all. The ship of a scientific expedition catches an SOS signal, but as a result of an unsuccessful landing, the rescue operation turns out to be a complete failure. In MEGALAN 11, you will have to find shelter and adapt to the harsh conditions of the red planet, and even though there are five people in the crew, you have to rely only on yourself. You have to explore the abandoned base and defend it, make raids in the desert, and collect metal for equipment repair."