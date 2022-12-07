Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories Receives March 2023 Release Date

XSEED Games announced this week that they now have an official release date next year for Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories. It was confirmed that the throwback pixelated adventure title that will give you all the old-school game Boy vibes will be coming out for all three major consoles, as well as on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on March 7th, 2023. We got all the info on this one for you below along with a couple of trailers giving you an idea of what you expect.

"What power a single melon holds! When her friend Cantaloupe goes missing, melon factory employee Honeydew ducks out of their shift at Eglantine Industries to head to Hog Town, where melons are outlawed and corruption abounds. As Honeydew's search begins, an array of intertwining mysteries begin to unfold in the brand-new story-exploration game Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories. Is the Cavity Crew as dangerous as they seem? Is Kitten King responsible for Hog Town's troubles? Honeydew will need to comb every inch of the green-tinted pixelated world, their every step accompanied by the beats of the jazzy lo-fi soundtrack, to save the day in this monochromatic mystery packed with eccentric personalities. Who knew so much trouble could come from just a single melon?"

Mystery at Every Turn: While looking for Cantaloupe, Honeydew will encounter dozens of curious characters with unique personalities and backstories, adding additional mysteries for her to unravel along the way.

Jazzy Lo-Fi Soundtrack: Enjoy more than 90 different electronic- and jazz-inspired tracks from composer markeryjane while exploring Hog Town and working the case.

Enjoy more than 90 different electronic- and jazz-inspired tracks from composer markeryjane while exploring Hog Town and working the case. Gorgeous Retro-Style Graphics: The green-tinted, pixelated world of Melon Journey is filled with loving detail, a nostalgic ode to the Game Boy generation with plenty of modern twists.