Memory's Reach Announced For PC Release In 2023

Indie developer and publisher 100 Stones Interactive announced that its next game, Memory's Reach, will be coming out in 2023. This game is designed to be a first-person cosmic puzzle adventure in which you will be exploring what remains of an ancient interstellar civilization. Responding to a signal from a distant world, you will make your way through a mighty labyrinth of challenges and puzzles that will slowly tell the story of what has happened to this civilization. Will you be able to unlock all of the histories while also finding a way out of this rapidly changing maze of puzzles that will slowly twist your mind? Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait for a release date to be revealed.

Ancient alien megastructures tower over an uncharted planet—a beautiful, awe-inspiring sight devoid of even a single sign of life. In this unfilled cemetery, among the eerie remnants of a fallen civilization, uncover the fate of a doomed world. Solve mind-bending puzzles, opening new pathways through the planet's monolithic towers and cavernous interiors. Floating platforms, holographic terminals, and more form massive, intricate puzzle "rooms" barring the way forward. Recognize shapes, patterns, and logical connections while thinking vertically, horizontally, and abstractly. Stay inquisitive and focused while bending the labyrinthian environment to your will. Interface with pillars of light, gravity-flipping levers, and more to awaken ancient machines. Along the way, watch for collectable secrets, lost relics, and fragmented memories telling the story of those who came before. Memory's Reach is the second title from 100 Stones Interactive, the studio behind the award-winning, critically acclaimed puzzle adventure The Eyes of Ara, and label of solo developer Ben Droste, an industry veteran with credits including Star Wars, Spyro the Dragon, and Viva Piñata. Serenity and wonder await amid the rich colors, inscrutable hieroglyphs, and staggering scale of this mysterious world.