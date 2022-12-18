Men Of War II Releases New Cinematic Trailer & Artwork

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Best Way have released a new cinematic trailer for Men Of War II, along with some brand new art. First off, the latest trailer gives about as good a look at the way they have chosen to represent WW2 in this one, as you will be going deep into the trenches and fighting as a normal soldier at various sides of the war. Meanwhile, the game received a brand-new piece of artwork, which you can see here. Enjoy the new trailer before the game drops later in 2023 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"Ástor Alexander, the illustrator and concept artist behind a number of viral artistic video game reimaginings, has created a stunning piece of artwork that will serve as the new Men of War II key art. Featuring an eye-catching sunset palette and bold stylings, the piece captures a cinematic intensity while spotlighting the infantry to bring an element of humanity to the large-scale battles players will experience in the game. Alongside the new artwork, Fulqrum Publishing and Best Way collaborated with Grammy-nominated and two-time BAFTA-winning composer, Austin Wintory, and YouTube musician Alina Gingertail. Together the pair created a beautiful and moving original piece of music for the Men of War II official soundtrack, which will debut in the coming weeks."

"Experience World War II real-time strategy gameplay like never before! Men of War II, the new chapter in the evolution of the top-rated RTS franchise, brings you more units with different specializations to lead, pinpoint historical accuracy, and new levels of visual and audio excellence, all combined with the series' original heart-pounding action. Lead your troops in intense real-time battles on the Western and Eastern Fronts and overwhelm your opponents in epic narrative single-player campaigns and skirmish modes, before then diving deep into the multiplayer action. Utilize sophisticated military strategies, lay ambushes, or use brute force to show your ability as the greatest military leader of all time. Attain full command of different roles: from Air and Armour to Infantry and Support in fast-paced battles packed with action. Men of War II brings significant visual improvements, destructible environments, and an advanced AI, to create the classic real-time strategy game fans have been waiting for."