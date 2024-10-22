Posted in: Dotemu, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Leikir Studio, Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics Finally Reveals Its Release Date

Dotemu have confirmed the official release date for Metal Slug Tactics, as players will be able to snag it on PC and consoles in November

Article Summary Metal Slug Tactics launches November 5 on PC and consoles.

Experience strategic combat with iconic Metal Slug weaponry.

Explore 110 hand-crafted maps and 20 mission types.

Enjoy a dynamic soundtrack by Tee Lopes and stunning pixel art.

Developer Leikir Studio and publisher Dotemu have confirmed that Metal Slug Tactics will be released for PC and consoles next month. After months of teasing and promotion for this latest incarnation of the series, the team revealed today that the game will drop on November 5 for PC and all three major consoles. Along with the news comes a new trailer showing off more of the game as we now wait out the next couple of weeks.

Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, channeling Metal Slug's timeless aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game's highly replayable battlefields pair shuffled layouts from hand-crafted sectors of terrain with subtle roguelite elements, pushing fighters to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat.

Wield classic Metal Slug weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series' signature villains. The action is backed by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Metal Slug Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK.

Discover the first tactical RPG of the Metal Slug Series

Experience a huge replayability with its die-and-retry roguelite progression

Enjoy amazing pixel art graphics, a heartfelt tribute to the series

Battle Morden's Army in 110 hand-crafted maps and 20 different mission types

Choose between 9 iconic characters from the series and create the perfect team

Bring the perfect setup for every mission with 36 different weapons and 176 weapon mods

Experiment with 36 loadouts and combos to outsmart your enemies

Challenge iconic bosses from the METAL SLUG universe

Headbang all the way with an amazing soundtrack by Tee Lopes

