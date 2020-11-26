Niantic Offers Update On Pokémon GO Small Business Initiative

Niantic has offered an update on their Local Business Recovery Initiative, which seeks to promote small businesses as entrepreneurs struggle with the uncertainties presented by 2020. The mobile developer responsible for the AR games Pokémon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Ingress offers this update ahead of Small Business Saturday which will take place November 28th, 2020, the day following Black Friday.

In an effort to promote awareness of these small businesses and the people who run them, Niantic offered new information in their press release. This follows up on the launch of their Local Business Recovery Initiative earlier this year, which saw local and small businesses from the United States and a selection of other countries nominated by Pokémon GO players. In October, Niantic released the names of the 1000 selections of these nominations, which were turned into Pokéstops. Pokéstops are points-of-interest in Pokémon GO, which allow players to visit real locations to earn in-game items and maybe even leave a lure to draw Pokémon. This can promote real business to places such as the nominees.

Now, Niantic followed up in their new PR:

Every participating local business in the program has been nominated for having a positive impact in its community. Here are some examples around the U.S. of the businesses that were selected for Niantic's program: SugarHigh Bakery – Frankenmuth, Michigan – The Season 7 winner of Food Network Channel's "Cupcake Wars" and 2nd place "Cake Wars," SugarHigh Bakery serves gourmet cupcakes, French macarons, designer cakes, homemade Gelato and more. Juli's Coffee and Bistro – Topeka, Kansas – A historic venue in Downtown Topeka, Juli's Coffee and Bistro serves up espresso drinks, lunch and breakfast Ashland Roots – Ashland, Ohio – Ashland Roots is cooperative community market with a focus on providing access to fresh, healthy foods and locally made products within the community Boss Battle Games – Indianapolis, Indiana – Owned and operated by a husband and wife team, Boss Battle Games is a retro arcade and gaming center offering everything you would want from your childhood. Rising Sun Animal Care – Denver, Colorado – Local veterinary services and animal health and wellness products

There are many more businesses taking part in this, all of which can be seen through Niantic's official Local Business Recovery webpage. As news comes in about this plan, and all things Pokémon GO, Bleeding Cool will be here to report.