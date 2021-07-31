Mew V & VMAX Revealed For Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The next Japanese-language Pokémon TCG set has been revealed. Releasing in Japan on September 24th, Fusion Arts will bring a third Battle Style to the Pokémon TCG with this Mew-focused set. This set is likely to be the basis for the November 2021 English-language set, so let's take a look at what Fusion Arts has to offers.

Here's what we know so far about Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts and the cards within:

It's a Mew-themed set. The cards above show off a Mew V and a Mew VMAX, which creates the expectation among collectors that there will also be Full Art, Rainbow Rare, and Alternate Art Mews in this set.

Battle Styles introduced the Battle Style mechanic to the TCG with Single Strike and Rapid Strike Pokémon. Fusion Arts will add Fusion as the third Battle Style.

This will be the first set with V-UNION cards within the numbered set. Before Fusion Arts, both the United States and Japan will receive promo boxes with V-UNIONs. There is no word on which V-UNIONs will be in Fusion Arts.

Genesect V and Hoopa V will be included in the set.

Other known cards include: Oricorio (Fire-type), Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Toxel, Toxtricity, Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult, Meloetta, Smeargle, Elesa's Sparkle, Power Tabet, Fusion Energy, and a trainer card featuring Chili, Cilian, and Cress.

We don't yet have a name for the English equivalent of Fusion Arts, but I'd personally predict that we'll see this set combine with the cards cut from Chilling Reign and Evolving Skies combine to make up a large November 2021 English-language Pokémon TCG expansion.

It's going to be a wild next few months of releases. August 2021 sees the release of the English-language Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, while both Japan and international fans will receive the 25th Anniversary Set in October.

Stay tuned for more Fusion Arts reveals soon!