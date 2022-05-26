Mewtwo, Kyogre, & Groudon Return to Pokémon GO in June 2022

Niantic has announced the return of three major Legendary Pokémon to Pokémon GO. June 2022 will include raids featuring Kyogre, Groudon, and Mewtwo, the last of which will come with two of its special Charged Attacks. Let's get into the details.

June 2022 will kick off the first month of Pokémon GO's three-month-long Season of GO. Here is the Tier Five and Mega Raid raid schedule for that month:

June 1st – June 7th: Kyogre in Tier Five raids, Mega Steelix in Mega Raids

June 7th – June 16th: Groudon in Tier Five raids, Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids

June 16th – June 23rd: Mewtwo with the Charged Attack Shadow Ball in Tier Five raids, Mega Venusaur in Mega Raids

June 23rd – July 1st: Mewtwo with the Charged Attack Psystrike in Tier Five raids, Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids

The June 2022 Raid Hours will take place every Wednesday of the month from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following species will be featured:

June 1st: Kyogre

June 8th: Groudon

June 15th: Groudon

June 22nd: Mewtwo with the Charged Attack Shadow Ball

June 29th: Mewtwo with the Charged Attack Psystrike

Stay tuned for new regarding GO Fest 2022 raids as well, which we can currently confirm will feature both Kyogre and Groudon even though it will take place during Kyogre's rotation. Currently, Niantic seems to be teasing the arrival of Ultra Beasts and Ultra Wormholes in Pokémon GO, which dataminers are beginning to speculate may be a new Raid tier higher even than the Tier Six Mega Legendary Raids. Stay tuned for details on how this function will work, as all we have to go on is the teaser video posted to Niantic's social media and the datamine supplied on The Silph Road by the Pokéminers.

Leading up to these upcoming raid rotations, you can expect comprehensive raid guides on Bleeding Cool.