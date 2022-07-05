Michael Jordan Will Be The NBA 2K23 Special Edition Cover Athlete

Love him or hate him, the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan, has been named the cover athlete for the special editions of NBA 2K23. Much like they've done in the past with fellow NBA greats like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O'Neal, the team will be releasing a pair of special editions dedicated to the six-time world champ. As you can see from the images below, Jordan will be featured on the Michael Jordan Edition, while his iconic jersey will grace the cover of the Championship Edition. Pre-orders for both of these editions will go live on July 7th, which is interesting as we have yet to see any information about who the regular cover athlete will be for this year's entry. Youc an read more about these editions below, along with a quote from 2K.

Along with Michael Jordan returning to grace the covers of NBA 2K23 this year, the game will also reintroduce The Jordan Challenge, which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan's illustrious career. All ten of the original Challenges from NBA 2K11 have been completely rebuilt from the ground up and will make their return this year – alongside five new iconic Jordan moments – for an entire new generation of players to experience. These Challenges take advantage of more than a decade of technological leaps to provide a completely new way to play through Jordan's accomplishments – all housed within its own game mode. The Jordan Challenge also elevates an array of spellbinding performances across Jordan's college, NBA, and Team USA Basketball careers that players can experience across all 15 Challenges and includes unique video vignettes that come with special commentary from an array of NBA luminaries: Jordan's teammates, opponents, and other sports personalities, who saw him do it live and can bring to life his legacy to a younger generation of NBA fans. More details on The Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23 will be released later this summer.

"After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition," said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K. "Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word 'champion' like Jordan. This limited-edition version will also offer players the opportunity to catch on-court action throughout the season with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass included. We look forward to celebrating this game with the community when it's released on September 9."