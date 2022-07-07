Microids Announces Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia

Microids announced a brand new game based on a comic strip as we're getting Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia. The game will put you in the middle of the long-running strip with a cast of familiar characters as you battle against the Roman Empire, who are trying to control your land. The action/adventure game looks and plays a little like Gauntlet as you and up to four players will be running around the countryside and more using whatever you can get your hands on to take out guards and soldiers. The game is currently set to come out sometime in the Fall for PC and consoles, but until we get a date, enjoy the trailer below.

The year is 50 BC. Gaul is entirely occupied by the Romans. Well, not entirely! One small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders… Meanwhile, in Hibernia (today known as Ireland) Keratine, chief Whiskitonix's daughter, is calling Asterix and Obelix to the rescue as they need help to overcome the Roman invasion and bring back her father's beloved golden ram. For this mission, you'll control your favorite heroes and use your fists and any surrounding objects to make your way while throwing Romans in the air! Our two Gauls will also be able to count on their trusty druid Getafix, who's been working on a new magic potion recipe for extra power!

Wake up the Gaul in you thanks to this brand-new top down explosive adventure of your favorite Gauls. Get ready for non-stop action, mind bending puzzle solving, exploration and items to collect in this one-of-a-kind adventure as good as a boar stew! Your journey through Hibernia will span across six chapters, each of them filled with Romans and collectibles. Be creative! The more combo styles and diverse items you use during the fight, the bigger the surprises! Sure, a hit with that barrel sounds nice, but why not try a tree stump as well?