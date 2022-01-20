Microids Signs A Multi-Game Publishing Deal For… Garfield?

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Microids has inked a brand new deal in which they will produce multiple games for the character Garfield. The deal was made by the current IP owners at ViacomCBS Consumer Products, as the team has agreed to make a new series of games that will host all-new adventures with the comic strip orange cat, which is said to span across multiple video game genres. Here's a quote from today's reveal.

"We are thrilled by this new agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products," says Alain Milly, Editorial Director for Microids. "Garfield is a well-known and family-friendly IP fitting perfectly our portfolio made of popular franchises for all ages. Following successful collaborations on Garfield: Wild Ride and Garfield Kart Furious Racing, we are incredibly honored to work with ViacomCBS Consumer Products on three new games."

The deal is so fresh that there aren't any kind of real details as to when they'll start work on these games, how many there will be, what genres they're looking to make, what platforms they'll all be on, and other information that would be nice to know ahead of time so we know we're not just waiting on three different mobile titles that turn out to be pay-to-play games. Garfield as an IP has had a weird history when it comes to video games in general. Some of them have been fun and interesting over the years like Garfield: The Search For Pookie that came out on GameBoy, and then some have just been garbage like the 2013 Garfield Kart title that was made just to cash in on Mario Kart. Microids doesn't normally do the same old thing everyone else is doing when it comes to games, so there is some hope that they may pull out something interesting along the way.