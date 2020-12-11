Microsoft Reveals A Perfect Dark Reboot On The Way

One of the first big surprises from The Game Awards 2020 was Microsoft revealing there's a reboot of Perfect Dark coming to Xbox. The series is over two decades old and one of the best-yet-forgotten pieces of the Rare library. With four games currently available in the series, the last entry was back in 2010 with a remastered version of the original game. Well, it looks like Microsoft has decided to work with one of their newest studios, The Initative, to bring about a brand new game. By all accounts, this is a complete reboot that will, for lack of a better term, relaunch the series for new fans while also trying to bring about a new era for the franchise. We'll see if it can accomplish that, but for the meantime, we've only got the trailer below and not much else to go on beyond speculation and rumor. We'll see what comes in the months ahead as Xbox has so far announced it will be on Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the trailer!

Two years ago, we announced the formation of a new Xbox Game studio in Santa Monica, The Initiative, and today at The Game Awards, we announced our first project, Perfect Dark. With Perfect Dark, we're aiming to deliver a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world. We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences. With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn't be more excited to share some of our early ideas.