MidBoss Reveals Details For Season Of Pride 2022

MidBoss has revealed details for the Season of Pride 2022, as they will be holding a month-long event in July celebrating LGBTQIA+ diversity in gaming. The team will be using this month to raise money for worthy charities, which will include a Steam event starting this coming Saturday, July 9th. Some of the other festivities planned for July include a Nintendo eShop sale on LGBTQIA+ titles, including Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, and Sword of the Necromancer. They will also be holding a Steam sale and event, which will coincide with the July 9th livestream and will carry through until July 23rd. There you'll find discounts on LGBTQIA+-themed games, as well as the company putting a spotlight on upcoming titles centered around those themes. Some of the other companies that will be participating include Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, and Green Man Gaming. We have more info on the livestream below.