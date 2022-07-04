MidBoss Reveals Details For Season Of Pride 2022
MidBoss has revealed details for the Season of Pride 2022, as they will be holding a month-long event in July celebrating LGBTQIA+ diversity in gaming. The team will be using this month to raise money for worthy charities, which will include a Steam event starting this coming Saturday, July 9th. Some of the other festivities planned for July include a Nintendo eShop sale on LGBTQIA+ titles, including Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, and Sword of the Necromancer. They will also be holding a Steam sale and event, which will coincide with the July 9th livestream and will carry through until July 23rd. There you'll find discounts on LGBTQIA+-themed games, as well as the company putting a spotlight on upcoming titles centered around those themes. Some of the other companies that will be participating include Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, and Green Man Gaming. We have more info on the livestream below.
LGBTQIA+ streamers like UrbanBohemian, DEERE, JeffBrutlag and Miabyte will play games featuring representation of queer characters, themes, and stories in marathons on weekends throughout July. Funds raised from these streams will support charities The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline, Minus 18, Mermaids UK, GaymerX, Black Girls Code, Women in Games International, and Girls Who Code. MidBoss, developer and publisher of LGBTQ-themed titles like 2064: Read Only Memories and Kitsune Tails, organized the event, and will livestream and re-host partnered streamers on the MidBoss Twitch Channel throughout the month. Season of Pride 2022 aims to build on the success of Season of Pride 2021, which raised just under $30,000 for charity, and amassed more than 21 years of viewership of LGBTQ+ streamers and games.
"We are so grateful to host another Season of Pride to shine a spotlight on all the great LGBTQIA+ games and content creators and to support the mission of some great causes," said Cade Peterson, CEO of MidBoss. "Donate early, donate often! Add some games to that backlog and feel good about it!"