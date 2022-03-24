Midnight Ghost Hunt Will Launch In Early Access Next Week

Coffee Stain Publishing and Vaulted Sky Games announced today that Midnight Ghost Hunt is coming out on Steam's Early Access next week. The team showed off a new trailer today highlighting parts of the game and also giving a new look at some of the animations, as you'll be using the best tech you could scrap together as a team to rid homes of the paranormal. The game will launch into Early Access on March 31st, but before that, enjoy the trailer below.

Lying in wait across a series of cursed locations, relentless spirits stalk the halls. Assigned to eliminate them are the Ghost Hunters, armed to the teeth with the ghoul-busting tech to banish them to another realm! Play both Ghost and Hunter in a chaotic 4v4 struggle between the living and the dead. As a Ghost, conceal yourself inside seemingly harmless pieces of furniture to evade preying Hunters… but when their backs are turned, turn the environment against them with telekinetic bombardment. No chair, lamp, or grandfather clock is innocent in this hijinks-heavy frenzy.

The fun isn't over yet in Midnight Ghost Hunt… when the clock strikes twelve, the witching hour begins, and the Hunters become the Hunted. The tables turn and Ghosts become supercharged, giving Hunters a limited amount of time to survive their vengeful wrath. Play together and communicate with your team and ensure a triumphant victory, giving each other pointers on the paths enemies tend to tread. Create synergies with your team's abilities to outthink and outwit your opponents. The restrictions of reality don't apply to Ghosts, of course. Claim your supernatural powers, which include turning invisible, causing furniture to float, and conjuring a dangerous Ghostly miasma. Ghosts can even hide in plain sight by masquerading as a Hunter's doppelgänger!

Ghostly Perks include avoiding traps with Untrappable, seeing nearby Hunters through walls with Perception, and extended possess range with Ghostly Reach. Hunters must choose their weapons from a full range of hi-tech gadgets designed to cast out Ghosts from our plane of existence. Detect ghostly presences with the Spectrophone, Radar and Pathfinder, capture them with a Trap, and suck up their spectral remains with the Vacuum – or just blast them to smithereens with the Spectral Cannon, sledgehammers, harpoons, salt-spewing shotguns, and more. Hunters can also select Perks to give them a special boost. Choose from Lightweight's extra burst of speed, Healing Aura's health-replenishing capabilities and a host of other powers to get ahead of the game.