Might & Magic: Clash Of Heroes – Definitive Edition Announced

Capybara Games and Dotemu are bringing back another classic game as they announced Might & Magic: Clash Of Heroes – Definitive Edition this week. This is, as the devs behind this one are calling it, a "masterful update" of the puzzle RPG that changed the way a lot of people thought about the genre back with it was released in 2009. The team has gone to great lengths to update it 14 years later, keeping a lot of the mechanics that won it praise while also making it feel modern to today's gaming. The game is currently being planned for a Summer release when it comes to PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch.

"Might & Magic: Clash Of Heroes was originally developed by the talented team at Capybara Games and launched in 2009 to rave reviews and high scores from global critics. As huge fans of the original game, the developers at Dotemu have not altered the established scope and vision of the game, which masterfully blends puzzle mechanics and turn-based strategy elements together for head-to-head matches against AI or opponents in online and offline multiplayer. But the original beloved Anime-inspired art style has been given a refresh with updated character arts and portraits, and many quality-of-life improvements have been skillfully and strategically added to the fan-favorite title, including a complete rebalancing of the multiplayer mode. Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition is set to ship this summer and will also include the I Am the Boss DLC, which allows you to play as the four powerful bosses – (Azexez, Count Carlyle, Ludmilla, and Azh-Rafir) – and a newly created exclusive Multiplayer boss (Euny the Archdruid) in Quick Battle, Online and Offline Multiplayer modes. Additionally, for the first time, there will be a new localization for Asian territories.

Taking place 40 years before the Heroes of Might & Magic V saga, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes tells the tale of five heroes scattered across five different regions of Ashan. Each must travel their own dangerous paths to grow in strength, unravel a demonic plot, and ultimately save the world from Demonic forces. Sporting local and online multiplayer, fans can choose between one of 15 playable characters across five different factions. Master unique abilities and learn dynamic combat mechanics as you experience an epic adventure filled with vibrant detail.