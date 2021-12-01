Mimikyu VMAX Character SR: Chase Of Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax?

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

I believe I echo most Pokémon TCG collectors here when I say… wow. It was already exciting that Mimikyu, which got a Pokémon-V back in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles will now get a VMAX in VMAX Climax and surely the English-equivalent set Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Now, it's also getting a Character Super Rare.

This artwork has the makings of a chase card for multiple reasons. First up, the art is phenomenal. It perfectly embodies the reason why Character Cards are so beloved: Pokémon as a franchise has always been at its core about the bond between Trainers and their Pokémon, and here, Mimikyu in its Dynamax form has essentially become a cuddly stuffed animal for loyal trainer Acerola. Then, you must take into account popularity. Mimkyu is an incredibly popular species with many fans feeling for the tragedy of its backstory: this Pokémon just wants to be loved so makes a costume representing the most popular species… Pikachu. This, of course, has resulted in the fanbase following through and, indeed, loving Mimikyu. On top of that, Acerola is one of the franchise's most popular Trainers. When it comes to Alola's Trainers, I think it's safe to say she's right behind Lillie as a fan-favorite, as her cards and even merch such as card sleeves quite often become high-valued on the secondary market.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.