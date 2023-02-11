Minecraft Announces New Partnership With Shoe Brand Crocs Do you like wearing Crocs and playing Minecraft? Good news as they have come together for a new line of shoes you can buy.

Those of you who enjoy wearing the shoe brand Crocs and playing Minecraft will be delighted to know the two have come together for a new line of shoes. On February 16th, you will be able to shop for the limited-edition collection, as they will be made available worldwide on Crocs' official website, as well as via Amazon and at Foot Locker and Journeys. The prices will range from $17 to $65, depending on what you're looking to buy from the set. As you can see from the image below, they range in look and design, giving you some options to choose from that will give you the chance to show off your favorite game in a different kind of way. The 3D models are kind of fun to look at, but we're a little curious about how long they'd stay on top. We have more info on the line below.

Together, Minecraft and Crocs are bridging the gaming world with style and comfort, powering imagination through Crocs and the infinite possibilities of play in Minecraft.​ Whether you live and play in Survival or Creative mode, these shoes are ready to adapt to your needs with the simple movement of a strap. The full Minecraft x Crocs collection includes the following."

Two Classic Clogs (one for adults and one for kids).

Two Classic Elevated Clogs (one for adults and one for kids), which come with four flat Jibbitz™ charms and four 3D Jibbitz™ charms.

A Classic Slide (available in adult sizes) .

Two unique sets of Minecraft-themed Jibbitz charms to turn any pair of Crocs into a Minecraft adventure, including a 5-pack of flat charms featuring Steve, Alex, an Enderman, a creeper, and a pig as well as an exclusive 13-pack of 3D charms featuring various characters, mobs, and blocks.

