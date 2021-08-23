Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition Is Coming To Steam

Fire up your hot air balloon, grab your goggles and gears, and top it all off with a copper top hat because Minecraft Dungeons is going steampunk! Wait, what? Excuse me, esteemed reader, I am being aggressively handed a brief. Let's see. Oh? Oh. Well, this is embarrassing. I don't usually make mistakes, but we are going to have to start over. Ahem.

Fire up your keyboards, check your RGB lights, and top it all off with a pair of oversized headphones because Minecraft Dungeons is launching on Steam! On September 22, you will be able to download the Minecraft Dungeons base game for $19.99 USD and the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game along with all six DLCs, for $39.99 USD. When you purchase the Ultimate Edition on Steam, you also unlock special bonus content that consists of the entire game and all DLCs soundtrack and hi-res digital artwork featuring each DLC setting!

The Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass will discontinue from digital sales from August 31 and will be available in retail stores until stock runs out. If you're a collector of fine things in the physical realm, then get excited – because a physical version of the Ultimate Edition will be available in retail stores on October 26 for $39.99 USD. Now you'll have something to gaze at longingly when you're not able to play the game!