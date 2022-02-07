Minecraft & PUMA Come Together For New Streetwear Collection

Mojang announced this morning that they have formed a new partnership with PUMA for a new line of Minecraft-themed streetwear. This collection is made up of various apparel and shoes for all ages as those who are way into Minecraft will discover tons of references to many of the game's features and creatures throughout their selection. Included in all of these are tees, hoodies, pants, and of course, the PUMA Suede shoe that they are best known for. You can check out the full collection here as its now for sale, and we gave more info for you below on both the collection and the latest Sprint Dash DLC tied to the release.

Featuring sleek designs taken from the game, the apparel and footwear from this collection is perfect for when you want to adventure away from the screen – or just game in comfort and style. There are several cool designs you can pick from and even mix and match! Will you blow everyone away with a creeper hoodie or just chill in an icy white logo tee? I'm planning on doing both at the same time because I like to give off confusing vibes. But will looking this cool make up for the fact that I have the team record for the shortest Survival run? No? Well, I beg to differ. Plus, with the accompanying Sprint Dash DLC for Bedrock Edition, it won't be all about dodging unreasonably accurate skeleton arrows anymore – it's about who is the fastest. Put on your Minecraft x PUMA streetwear and race your friends through three interactive maps including caves and cliffs, a cityscape, and a jungle. You can upgrade and level up, collect trophies, and discover exciting surprises along the way! Visit the PUMA store to choose from over 20 skins and be forever faster in style. Or just look cool while watching the race from the sidelines, you do you! You can get the DLC starting tomorrow on Minecraft Marketplace.