Minecraft Reveals Halloween Plans For Various Things

Mojang revealed details over the weekend of what they have planned across all of Minecraft for Halloween 2020. Along with some in0game events across all of their titles, you can also get in on the costume love with some official merch to make you look like one of several characters or objects in the game. Because who wouldn't want a Creeper dress with a TNT headband? You can read the full details below and check out a couple of pictures, and you can visit their website for fun things to do that are related to the game without having to play it.

Minecraft Dungeons: Break out those jack-o-lanterns for the Spooky Fall Event! From October 27th to November 3rd, limited-time Seasonal Trials will bring supernaturally tricky challenges and otherworldly rewards. If you can brave the Seasonal Trials and emerge safely on the other side, you'll get exclusive gear and weapons that are a must-have for this spooky season! These Seasonal Trials will be summoning up the spookiest mobs and turning down the lights with the new Night Mode, an even more challenging way to play the game.

Starting on October 27th at 10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. CET, the Halloween takeover of Minecraft Marketplace will feature a curated collection of Halloween-themed content. We'll even have a collection of sweet treats to choose from in Character Creator during the takeover. There will also be a free Halloween skin with a Marketplace partner until the event wraps up on November 3rd at 10 a.m. PT/7 p.m. CET. Minecraft Earth: A new season is kicking off in Minecraft Earth! The Boo! Spooky! event has all new challenges to unlock and thrilling themed Character Creator items. And on October 20th, the Witch, Viler Witch, and Climbing Zombie will creep and crawl their way into the game.

A new season is kicking off in Minecraft Earth! The Boo! Spooky! event has all new challenges to unlock and thrilling themed Character Creator items. And on October 20th, the Witch, Viler Witch, and Climbing Zombie will creep and crawl their way into the game. Spooky Season at Home: As we're all doing our best to stay at home and prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're offering free downloadable DIY masks and stencils as part of our fun at-home Minecraft Halloween kit! All you need to do is download them, print them out, then make them your own with whatever tools you have at home!