Minecraft Will Launch The Vibrant Visuals Update This Week

Minecraft will finally be getting that Vibrant Visual update they talked about a while ago, as things are about to look a little more defined

Mojang has revealed that the next major update is coming to Minecraft, as they will finally unleash the Vibrant Visuals content that they promised a short time ago. The shorthand to this is that the game is getting a visual upgrade, one of the biggest its ever seen, as everything will come off just a little more textured (while still remaining blocky, of course, because why would we ruin the aesthetic?). We have the latest dev video showing it off for you here, along with notes from the team below, as the update goes into effect on June 17.

Minecraft – Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals: A dazzling cosmetic refresh for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition that brings biomes to life with an array of visual graphics improvements.

A dazzling cosmetic refresh for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition that brings biomes to life with an array of visual graphics improvements. Happy Ghast: Minecraft's newest mob that thrives in the Overworld, letting players chase the skies alone, or with friends. Find a dried ghast in the Nether, bring it to the Overworld, and hydrate it with water to meet the brand new ghastling, which then grows up into the happy ghast. And don't forget to secure a dyable ghast harness to soar in style!

Minecraft's newest mob that thrives in the Overworld, letting players chase the skies alone, or with friends. Find a dried ghast in the Nether, bring it to the Overworld, and hydrate it with water to meet the brand new ghastling, which then grows up into the happy ghast. And don't forget to secure a dyable to soar in style! Player Locator Bar: a tool to help you track your wandering friends in multiplayer – unless they're sneaking around in crouch mode!

a tool to help you track your wandering friends in multiplayer – unless they're sneaking around in crouch mode! Updated Leads Functionality: a new functionality that lets you leash multiple mobs together, and leashing them to entities like boats.

a new functionality that lets you leash multiple mobs together, and leashing them to entities like boats. Amos Roddy Music: Six new stunning tracks by Amos Roddy that will play in every Overworld biome: Lilypad, Below and Above, O's Piano, Broken Clocks, Fireflies, and a special version of Amos Roddy's Tears track, which can only be looted by a ghast after a non-conventional defeat.

Six new stunning tracks by Amos Roddy that will play in every Overworld biome: Lilypad, Below and Above, O's Piano, Broken Clocks, Fireflies, and a special version of Amos Roddy's Tears track, which can only be looted by a ghast after a non-conventional defeat. Craftable Saddles: The days of looking for saddles in Overworld chests are over with the newest craft! With three leather and one iron ingot, travel prep will never get in your way.

