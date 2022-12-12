Mineko's Night Market Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Humble Games and Meowza Games dropped a new trailer for Mineko's Night Market a few days ago, showing off more of the gameplay. In this latest trailer, we get to see some of the adventures you'll get to go on as part of the ever-changing world around you. The town offers a lot more than just a chance to visit the market and meet new people. We get a sampling of some of the puzzles, a better look at the crafting, as well as some of the finer dining and bartering. As well as petting and rescuing island cats! Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime next year.

"Mineko's Night Market is a game that celebrates Japanese culture while introducing a heartwarming story about friendship, tradition, and many, many cats. Play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. The superstitious locals on the island worship the Sun Cat, Abe. What was always thought to be a long-told myth has the town puzzled, as sightings of Abe have begun to surface among the residents of the island in recent days. Discover the secrets behind the town and restore the struggling village to its former glory. All the while, manage your daily activities, complete various jobs, venture on whimsical quests, and craft peculiar items in preparation for the weekly Night Market!

Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and stage performances

Solve puzzles, evade nosy Agents, and sneak into locked areas with various disguises

Craft peculiar items with the resources you find around the world through a variety of work-bench mini-games

Befriend and barter with dozens of townsfolk at the weekly Night Market to sell almost anything you make and find

Hours of exploration and four seasons to experience across the vast island of Mt. Fugu