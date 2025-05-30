Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misc. A Tiny Tale, Tinyware Games

Misc. A Tiny Tale Confirmed For Release in Late July

Misc. A Tiny Tale has a release date, as we'll see the cute robot 3D adventure platformer will be released for PC and Switch in July

Article Summary Misc. A Tiny Tale launches on PC and Nintendo Switch in late July, confirmed by Tinyware Games.

Play as Buddy and Bag Boy, tiny robots exploring a post-human world in a 3D platformer adventure.

Collect trash, coins, and golden cogs while solving puzzles and helping quirky robot characters.

Experience nostalgic platforming and a heartfelt story celebrating differences and cleaning up the world.

Indie game developer and publisher Tinyware Games have confirmed the official release date for Misc. A Tiny Tale, as the game arrives on both PC and Nintendo Switch. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 3D adventure platformer about a tiny scrap robot, who goes through a post-human world encountering different creatures along the way. The game definitely channels the GameCube-era kind of gameplay you'd see from titles like Chibi-Robo. The game will be released on July 22, and its been confirmed it will be Switch 2 compatible. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Misc. A Tiny Tale

After a mysterious explosion sends golden cogs and trash raining down from the sky, Buddy and Bag Boy must work to restore each village and uncover the secret behind the explosion. In this delightful collectathon, players will explore a familiar world from a fresh perspective, hopping over everyday objects, solving puzzles, and collecting items—from trash to coins, and golden cogs. With its nostalgic platforming gameplay and cinematic storytelling, Misc. A Tiny Tale is all about celebrating difference and helping those around you.

Classic Platformer Fun : Experience nostalgic platforming gameplay from a unique, tiny perspective, where everyday objects become monumental obstacles to overcome.

: Experience nostalgic platforming gameplay from a unique, tiny perspective, where everyday objects become monumental obstacles to overcome. Collectibles Around Every Corner : Search for a variety of items—trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures—as you complete quests and help others, all while tidying up the world around you.

: Search for a variety of items—trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures—as you complete quests and help others, all while tidying up the world around you. Colorful Characters : Meet a cast of quirky robots made from everyday objects and discover their heartfelt stories. Solve puzzles, unite secret lovers, and help others on their exciting quests.

: Meet a cast of quirky robots made from everyday objects and discover their heartfelt stories. Solve puzzles, unite secret lovers, and help others on their exciting quests. Clean Up the World : Make a positive impact by recycling trash, scrubbing goop, and repairing broken machinery. Each action contributes to a cleaner, brighter world.

: Make a positive impact by recycling trash, scrubbing goop, and repairing broken machinery. Each action contributes to a cleaner, brighter world. A Heartfelt Tale: Immerse yourself in a touching narrative that celebrates difference and uncover the mystery behind the explosion that set Buddy and Bag Boy on their adventure.

