MMORPG Sequel Fallen Sword II Announced For 2026

Fallen Sword II, the sequel to the long-running MMORPG, has been announced with a plan to be released sometime in the Summer of 2026

Hunted Cow Games has announced that it is working on a sequel to Fallen Sword, with Fallen Sword II planned for release on both mobile and PC in 2026. Based on what we know so far, you will take on the role of a new Champion of Erildath, as you explore fantastical realms and dangerous dungeons, set sometime after all of the events of the first game as you attempt to save the world once more. We have mroe details and a teaser trailer here, as the game is being planned for a Q3 2026 release.

Fallen Sword II

Fallen Sword II will lead players once more across the storied lands of Erildath, combining the nostalgic charm that made the original a phenomenon with modern gameplay innovations. The spiritual successor takes the classic RPG features that players love – dungeon encounters, skill mastery, crafting, alchemy, and more – and gives them new life with stunning visuals and seamless cross-platform play.

Become a Hero: You have been Chosen. Like heroes before you, the Gods select their champion to fight back the darkness and seal the ancient evil Imaar back in their prison. Immerse yourself in a world of colourful characters, epic quests, and magical lands.

You have been Chosen. Like heroes before you, the Gods select their champion to fight back the darkness and seal the ancient evil Imaar back in their prison. Immerse yourself in a world of colourful characters, epic quests, and magical lands. Fight with Flair: Battle formidable foes in fast-paced turn-based combat. Fling blazing fireballs, unleash raging blizzards, and wield elemental weapons to exploit enemy weaknesses. Summon loyal entities – from cute to terrifying – to fight at your side.

Battle formidable foes in fast-paced turn-based combat. Fling blazing fireballs, unleash raging blizzards, and wield elemental weapons to exploit enemy weaknesses. Summon loyal entities – from cute to terrifying – to fight at your side. Brave the Dark: Venture into perilous Gauntlets filled with unpredictable encounters, fearsome bosses, and exceptional loot. Navigate mischievous dungeon traps and acquire powerful curios to refine your build.

Venture into perilous Gauntlets filled with unpredictable encounters, fearsome bosses, and exceptional loot. Navigate mischievous dungeon traps and acquire powerful curios to refine your build. Forge Your Story: Master powerful skills through six heroic class pathways: Warrior, Mage, Rogue, Guardian, Cleric, and Ranger. Craft mighty weapons, brew potions with Alchemy, and enchant gear with the Gemforge.

Master powerful skills through six heroic class pathways: Warrior, Mage, Rogue, Guardian, Cleric, and Ranger. Craft mighty weapons, brew potions with Alchemy, and enchant gear with the Gemforge. Unite Against Evil: Create or join a Guild and rise to greatness together! Build structures to empower you and your allies, and unite to defend Erildath from the world-ending Titans in epic, large-scale battles.

