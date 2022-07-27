Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

Bandai Namco has launched a new event and more in Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 to celebrate its fourth anniversary. Because it's four years, they will be celebrating with four weeks' worth of content for you to jump in on and get some awesome rewards out of it in the process. The free-to-play game will kick off these events starting at 10PM PDT tonight, July 27th, and will be running it all the way through the same time on August 24th., During that time they will be offering up weekly perks including additional bonus Mobile Suits. We have a little bit more info on these events for you below as well as a quote from the company on the event, plus a trailer marking the occasion!

With tons of content updates, over 300 mobile suits, and many battles taking place the team is ready to celebrate another anniversary. To kick off the 4th anniversary event, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 is giving players the opportunity to get the mega-popular Mobile Suit Unicorn Gundam along with bonus tokens at first login this week. Additional bonuses will update weekly and include enhancement kits, custom parts, deals on tokens, and reward boosts for EXP, DP, and more. The anniversary event will also feature limited-time missions where players can earn rare event-based Mobile Suits. For updated information on the game's anniversary event and in-game perks, please visit https://bo2.ggame.jp/en/. "We want to thank the player community for keeping the fight going in Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 for four exciting years," said Jin Kimura, Director of Gundam at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "This game is the perfect setting for a multiplayer shooter, putting players in powerful Mobile Suits from across the storied Gundam franchise to experience this visceral, war-ravaged world through the lens of intense squad-based battles."