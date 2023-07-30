Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Reveals 5th Anniversary Plans

Two new characters and more will be coming to Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 as part of the game's Fifth Anniversary.

Bandai Namco revealed new details to the next update in Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, as they mark the game's Fifth Anniversary. Players will be getting two new characters added to the free-to-play online title, as the company celebrates the original Japanese launch with the addition of two legendary mobile suits. Players currently have access to the Hi-Nu Gundam, while the fearsome Nightingale is on the way and will be added to the game on August 2nd. Since the game is based on Gundam's "Universal Century" timeline, you're getting some very different versions of both additions, but not so different you won't know what to do. The game will also be celebrating the anniversary with the ability to play a few new special campaigns and take advantage of in-game bonuses, which will run all the way through August 24th. We got more info on the anniversary for you below, as well as a trailer showing off all of the additions to the game for this event.

The new update for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 will bring the iconic Hi-Nu Gundam and Nightingale from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack – Beltorchika's Children to the battlefield. Both suits will bring their powerful arsenal of beam rifles, melee weapons, and remote-powered devices known as funnels capable of precise long-range attacks against enemy pilots. Players can now acquire Hi-Nu Gundam and its associated weaponry through Supply Drops that are purchased with Tokens, the game's premium currency. Nightingale will be available on August 2nd. The update also unlocks anniversary campaigns and in-game activations that run from July 27 to Aug. 24. These include a new "Ghost of Solomon" Battle Simulator mission, free weekly 10-Consecutive Supply Drops, additional items gifted based on the number of days played in Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, and much more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!