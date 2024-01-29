Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1 Simple Game, Midwest Games, The Lullaby Of Life

Mobile Title The Lullaby Of Life Is Headed To PC & Consoles

After being released on Apple Arcade a couple of years ago, The Lullaby Of Life will finally make its way to consoles, as well as PC.

Article Summary The Lullaby Of Life moves from Apple Arcade to PC and consoles in Q2 2024.

1 Simple Game and Midwest Games are set to release the immersive title.

Embark on a musical journey through life's cycle as particle Bombo.

Solve rhythm puzzles with Ohmies to unfold the universe's early tale.

Developer 1 Simple Game and publisher Midwest Games have confirmed that they'll release the Apple Arcade title The Lullaby Of Life for PC and consoles. The game has been a part of Apple Arcade for a while now, as players there have been able to explore the cycle of life through the eyes of a particle at the beginning of the universe. Now, after an exclusive run on the mobile platform, the team will be bringing that game over to Xbox consoles, the Nintendo Switch, as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. We have more info about the game for you here, as the current plan is to release the game sometime in Q2 2024.

The Lullaby Of Life

Born in the infancy of the universe, weave through an awe-inspiring odyssey of light, color, and sound as a plucky particle named Bombo. Harness Bombo's power, playing musical notes in wave formations to surpass barriers, awaken allies, and bring harmony to an uncharted world full of wonders. Explore kaleidoscopic surroundings through increasingly difficult levels with distinct characters and aesthetics. Rouse and recruit musically gifted companions, known as Ohmies, to make sonorous sound waves and solve rhythm puzzles through timing, focus, and dexterity. Each Ohmie represents the foundational elements of life: construction, destruction, and conservation.

Utilize each note and harmony to outsmart obstacles and keep a level head amidst tricky tides. Ambitious explorers can take on challenge modes to further prove their musical mastery. Feel the currents that connect us all, and experience groundbreaking moments in the origins of the universe, from its microscopic beginnings to the first Black Hole in an abstract retelling of life's inception. Each level awakens Elder beings and grand bosses armed with the power to accelerate creation in a previously dormant world.

