Modiphius Releases Two New Infinity Sourcebooks

Modiphius Entertainment released two new books for the Infinity TTRPG this week, both of which contain a ton of sourcebook material. As you can see from both listings below, you're getting one that primarily focuses on ships, while the other focuses on technology at your disposal throughout the galaxy. Both of these are currently available in PDF format and can be purchased through the company's shop. No word on whether physical editions will be made down the road, but the content is available now for about $11 apiece.

Infinity: Ships Of The Human Sphere The Second Race for the Stars is far behind us. Now it is time to reap the rewards and reach for Infinity and conquer the galaxy! Never has humanity had such a variety of vessels to explore, colonise, trade, and enjoy the void between the stars as today. The constant expansion of the Human Sphere is firmly based on its exploring, travelling, and controlling capabilities made real thanks to the vast variety of spaceships, from planetary shuttles to Intra-system probes and the all-might behemoths–the Circulars. Travelling the Sphere's systems in a huge plethora of vehicles, from the purely utilitarian to the uber-luxurious, is now a simple matter of having the credit or the backup of your empresa. No world is off-limits for the curious and ambitious. A planet's fate may be decided by its surface battles, but the power that controls its space wins the war. Every faction in the Human Sphere has imprinted its personality and military approach to their fleets–in design, equipment, and tactics–requiring carefully planned strategies and competent admirals to carry the day. Thus, veteran Yujingyu fleets face the vast PanOceanian firepower, the sneaky Haqqislamite armadas, the insidious and chaotic Nomad privateers, the sleek ALEPH sentient ships, the Teseum-clad gunships from Kosmoflot, the persuasive Starmada spacecraft, and the brutal and duplicitous Combined Army, amongst other pirates, alien and non-aligned flotillas. Be it scientific mission, humanitarian endeavour, commercial operations or military blockades, this book has everything your campaign will need to ensure the mighty void of the Human Sphere us yours for the taking! Remember, space is out there trying to kill you, so why not make sure your enemies go first? Infinity: Ships of the Human Sphere Sourcebook includes: A complete catalogue of all spacefaring vessels in the Human Sphere–human or otherwise–from humble dingy and tugboat to planet-killer dreadnoughts and space stations!

The rollcall for the most powerful warships in the universe, including the majestic flagships of the G5 Nations and the Combined Armada's darkest secrets.

A comprehensive guide of gear, upgrades, and customisation options for your spaceships and your faithful crew!

Rules on how to engage your enemy amid the void, making sure you blow them to bits, be it on a one-to-one campaign or a full-fledged stellar fleet battle!

Infinity: Technology Of The Human Sphere Enter a world where pervasive domotics and augmented reality have long since ceased to be a luxury. Discover what it takes to be on top of what is hot and what is cool in fashion, leisure, transportation, and lifestyle amenities in a world where consumerism is the ultimate lifestyle choice. Make yourself comfortable and let your faithful geist set you up with some nice background music while you consider the advantages of trading in your body for a new, more advanced model or simply upgrade with one of the myriad colourful augmentations. Biotechnology and chemicals enhancement are but a purchase away. And for our digital customers, delve into Maya and surf the datasphere, confident that your security measures will protect you from minor embarrassments just as our most avant-garde neomaterials and military infrastructure protect you from the vastness of space itself. Endless seas of products and luxuries await your pleasure. Enjoy the quantronic rush of buying full retail and treat yourself to something nice for a change! From the most backward tools to fully equipped space stations, everything your heart desires can be yours with the simplest credit background check and a series of easy-to-meet payments. You need a machete? Why not a nanofilament blade? Don't like your nose? Transform your whole body into your beautiful furzona! Need a ride? Forget about tickets on the next Circular–get your own Class 5 battleship! Be like GoGo Marlene and live BIG! So, head right away to your Nomad mercado, your Merovingian Commercial Agent, the Haqqislamite caravanserai of your preference, or even the Warmarket at Warcon! If you find it cheaper, buy it! Infinity: Technology of the Human Sphere sourcebook includes: A comprehensive analysis of the technologies crucial for the wellbeing of the Human Sphere, including neomaterials and Silk!

How to live like the rich and famous in different corners of the galaxy. An overview on how to acquire, use, and enjoy the material blessings of the Human Sphere.

Dataspheres, augmented realities, infowar, and more! Ideas and rules on living (and surviving!) in a quantronic battlefield.

Security gear, physical augmentations, weapons, labour equipment, and how to mod virtually anything!

The most inclusive list of equipment, gear, weapons, and vehicles of the Human Sphere with over 100 pages of tables including almost everything available in the galaxy!