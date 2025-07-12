Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra Logical, Happy Volcano, Modulus

Modulus Announces October Early Access Release Date

Modulus dropped a new demo this week for Steam Automation Fest, as the game now has an Early Access date set for October

Article Summary Modulus announces Early Access launch for October, following a new demo release during Steam Automation Fest.

Design and automate unique factories using modular engineering tools to solve complex production challenges.

Experience relaxing sandbox factory simulation with Creative Mode for unlimited building and experimentation.

Unlock new mechanics and explore deep logic, optimization, and modular design in a visually creative world.

Indie game developer Happy Volcano and publisher Astra Logical dropped an updated demo for Modulus while confirming the game's Early Access release date. First up, the updated demo is on Steam as we speak for Steam Automation Fest, which will run for a few more days, giving you a chance to experience a little bit of the currentl build. Which you will get to play in the near future as the team will drop the EA version on October 22, 2025. You can see more before trying it out in the latest trailer here.

Modulus

Modulus is a creative sandbox factory simulation where you don't just solve problems, you design the components that make up the solution. Build and automate elegant production systems using modular engineering tools: cut, paint, stamp, and assemble 3D building blocks called modules. From logic-driven problem solving to free-form expression, Modulus blends base-building, resource management, and thoughtful strategy in a game that rewards both beauty and efficiency. There's no single solution, only the system you create. Programmed by the Colony to supply bots with relentless efficiency, your purpose was clear, until a signal from deep space changes everything.

To connect, you must construct massive Neural Monuments: vast, intricate structures that test the limits of your engineering, logic, and scaling automation strategies. Caught between your creators and something far greater, you begin to question your programming and pursue a deeper sense of purpose… one module at a time. Modulus offers a relaxing, low-pressure take on factory automation, where experimentation and optimization thrive. Build at your own pace and enjoy the quiet satisfaction of systems that simply work. For those who want to build without constraints, Creative Mode offers full access to tools, paint, expanded module sizes, and unlimited resources. There are no objectives just you and the grid. Design voxel art, test complex layouts, or invent something wild. It's your sandbox.

Modules aren't just resources, they're the building blocks of your factory. Each one you craft becomes a visible part of a structure rising in real time. The more complex the goal, the more intricate your modules must become, rewarding strategic planning, creativity, and system optimization. Whether you're solving intricate logistics puzzles or designing the most aesthetically pleasing factory possible, Modulus is built for creative expression. No two factories will look the same, your solutions, like your factory, are uniquely yours. Begin with basic resources and learn the core systems. As your production needs scale, unlock new mechanics, tools, and challenges that deepen your understanding of logic, optimization, and modular design mastery.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!