Mojang Announces Minecraft Live For October 3rd

Mojang has officially replaced their Minecraft Festival with a new online event as it will be holding Minecraft Live in October. A few months ago the festical was postponed due to COVID-19 after reserving dates in Orlando, Florida. Now we know the physical convention will happen next year while the online replacement will take Place on October 3rd, 2020. As to what the event will actually have, that's pretty much unknown. The teaser traler makes it feel like there's only a couple of things getting announced, and all of them have little to do with anything major or a big reveal. We'll just have to wait until October to see what's up.

Minecraft Live is the new version of our annual live show, which has had many names such as MINECON Live and MINECON Earth. Why the name change? Would you ask rap superstar and underrated actor Sean Combs a.k.a P. Diddy a.a.k.a Puff Daddy that? No, you would not. What you will do instead is tune in to Minecraft Live on October 3rd at 12 EST to get answers to pertinent questions about what the rest of Mojang Studios have been working on all year. Will Seanothy and I be there? Maybe. I need to check our schedule. The Minecraft Live team begged me to focus on the actual event, so I guess I better mention what you can expect. The main thing you need to know is that this year the celebration takes place online. Due to the impact of Covid-19, Mojang Studios has delayed Minecraft Festival until 2022 and will no longer be involved with official community events. Until then, we're going to bring the party directly to your device and we've got all of our usual goodies lined up for you! Join us on Minecraft.net/Live for updates, mob votes, news, and delightful banter. Oh, and chickens. Lots and lots of chickens.