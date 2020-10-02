Moltres Raid Guide: Legendary Birds In Pokémon GO

Zapdos leaves Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO today, which means that only one of the Legendary Birds remains… Moltres. This Fire/Flying-type Pokémon will blaze into raids at 1 PM Pacific time and will stay for one week. With this Raid Guide, you can learn the top counters so that you can defeat and capture this regal bird of flames.

Top Moltres Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Moltres counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Moltres with efficiency.

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Carracosta (Rock Throw, Ancient Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

A duo is possible. Two trainers with maxed counters can defeat Moltres, ideally using the Best Friend bonus and optimal weather conditions. If this situation can't be guaranteed, it would be a safe bet to go in with four reasonably strong trainers.

Catching Moltres

Moltres has a very small catch circle placed right over its little tiny chicken face. "Great" and "Excellent" throws are possible of course, but will be more difficult than on Articuno and Zapdos. The best way to guarantee you catch Moltres is to use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Moltres's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Moltres is finishing its attack. Moltres' attack is a very clear swoop toward the player. When finished, it will return to its spot with a final flap of its wings. As it is about to settle into position, throw the ball. This is very difficult to time and will take practice to know the exact moment to release the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Moltres.

Shiny Moltres odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is about one in twenty. If you want this neon, flaming Moltres, get out there and raid that amount or more. Sometimes it happens quickly, sometimes it takes dozes of tries.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Moltres will have a CP of 1980 in normal weather conditions and 2475 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Legendary Bird.