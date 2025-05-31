Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds, street fighter

Monster Hunter Wilds Launches New Street Fighter 6 Collab

The latest update for Monster Hunter Wilds brings about a bit of Capcom crossover energy, as the game has a Street Fighter 6 collaboration

Unlock Akuma full armor and Palico Blanka layered armor, complete with unique voice lines and moves.

Special missions and arena quests let players craft Akuma gear and claim exclusive Street Fighter rewards.

Additional Street Fighter 6 cosmetic DLC items add even more flair for Monster Hunter Wilds fans.

Capcom has released a new update for Monster Hunter Wilds this week, bringing a new crossover between their IPs with a Street Fighter 6 collaboration. Players will have the ability to change their character into the force of nature that is Akuma, while changing their Palico into the cartoon Blanka meme. But this is more than just skins, as the armor will give you voice tracks and moves from the character as well via paid DLC. We have more details from the team on how to obtain it below.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6

Included in the collaboration equipment are the Akuma full armor set and Akuma layered armor. When you have either equipped, three items will be added to the Item Bar – Assisted Combo: Akuma, Drive Impact, and Gou Hadoken. (Note: The full armor set grants extra bonuses to these Akuma attacks!) Starting at HR 21 or above, hunters can take on a Side Mission from Quinn at the Oilwell Basin Base Camp and take on the Arena Quests, "Demonic Strength" and "True Strength" to obtain materials necessary for crafting collaboration equipment and rewards. Hunters can also claim exclusive Akuma items and gestures authentic to the Street Fighter 6 experience to recreate Akuma's iconic moves. The Akuma Hunter and Layered Armor can be used with all 14 Monster Hunter Wilds weapon types. Additional Street Fighter 6 cosmetic items are available via paid DLC.

Assisted Combo: Akuma

This attack can be selected from the Item Bar consecutively to pull off a combo. When performing a combo, you can press [△] or [○] to activate different moves!

Drive Impact

Your Drive Gauge fills over time, and once it's full, a Drive Impact can be performed. Drive Impacts can be activated by selecting the move in the Item Bar, or by holding [L2] then pressing [R1] during a combo. When Akuma's full armor set is equipped, this move will gain an offset effect, and hitting a monster's wound or weak point will activate the Shun Goku Satsu attack that will gain stun properties.

Used skilfully, these actions can be used to slay even the more difficult monsters in the game! You can also add each action to your shortcut menu to make them easier to pull off in the heat of the hunt. There is plenty more to discover within this special collaboration, and we hope fans of both series enjoy everything this content has to offer.

