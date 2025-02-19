Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Fan Games, Monster Train 2, Shiny Shoe

Monster Train 2 Announced For Launch Sometime in 2025

Monster Train 2 is rolling through with bigger challenges and new card types, as the game will be released sometime this year

Article Summary Monster Train 2, set for a 2025 release, introduces new clans and challenges.

Players command alliances of angels and demons to defeat powerful Titans.

Customize your train, unlock Pyre Hearts, and explore Dimensional Challenges.

Compete in Daily Challenges or test skills in the new Endless Mode.

Developer Shiny Shoe and publisher Big Fan Games (a publishing label under Devolver Digital) announced that Monster Train 2 is in the works for a 2025 release. The action deck-builder title returns with all-new clans, card types, monsters, and more, as you'll fight your way through vertical gameplay by raising hell in heaven on this creature-filled locomotive. The game doesn't have a release date set beyond saying it will be out in 2025, but you can check out the trailer and info here while we wait for more details. Also, you can play a demo of it right now on Steam.

Monster Train 2

Powerful beings known as Titans have seized control of Heaven. A makeshift alliance is formed between former angels and demons, who must learn to work together against their common foe. Now, you must command these clans aboard newly forged trains, and embark on your journey through Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss, to defeat the Titans before they destroy this world. Chaos awaits beyond the gates! Choose from a selection of five brand-new clans, each with its own unique strengths and gameplay, to forge strategies fitting your personal play style. With three vertical levels to defend against dangerous new enemies, you'll need to recruit powerful new units, upgrade cards, and experiment to survive. Can you defeat the all-new and ultra-challenging Titans?

Pyre Hearts : Each Pyre Heart brings unique functionality to gameplay. Unlocking them not only provides another way to customize your run before departing but also plays a key role in advancing the story.

: Each Pyre Heart brings unique functionality to gameplay. Unlocking them not only provides another way to customize your run before departing but also plays a key role in advancing the story. Dimensional Challenges : Ready for a new twist on your adventure? This mode offers handcrafted challenges, new Mutators, and unique cosmetic rewards to be earned as you complete them.

: Ready for a new twist on your adventure? This mode offers handcrafted challenges, new Mutators, and unique cosmetic rewards to be earned as you complete them. Train Customization : Unlock new parts for your train and customize it to suit your personal style.

: Unlock new parts for your train and customize it to suit your personal style. The Logbook : In addition to recording completion goals, the improved Logbook also now includes new features, such as enemy information, collection objectives, and more ways to compare your achievements against your friends.

: In addition to recording completion goals, the improved Logbook also now includes new features, such as enemy information, collection objectives, and more ways to compare your achievements against your friends. Daily Challenges : Take on a new challenge every day with a hugely modified run featuring brand new mutators, as well as some returning old favorites. Compete globally and against friends, and climb the leaderboards with a skill-focused scoring system.

: Take on a new challenge every day with a hugely modified run featuring brand new mutators, as well as some returning old favorites. Compete globally and against friends, and climb the leaderboards with a skill-focused scoring system. Celestial Alcoves : The rapid expansion of the Rail has attracted many new visitors to Hell. Encounter a wide variety of random events with exciting gameplay and maybe even a few surprises from outside of the Monster Train universe.

: The rapid expansion of the Rail has attracted many new visitors to Hell. Encounter a wide variety of random events with exciting gameplay and maybe even a few surprises from outside of the Monster Train universe. Endless Mode: One of the most requested features by Monster Train players is here! Travel the Rails with ever-increasing difficulty to test your skills and see how long you can survive. You can even compare your stats against your friends!

