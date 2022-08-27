Moonshine Inc. Will Start Distilling In The Woods In Late October

During Gamescom 2022, Klabater finally slapped a release date on Moonshine Inc., as we'll be getting the game in late October. This game has been in the works for a few years now as they plan to take you down the highly dangerous but also lucrative business of making your own moonshine in the backyard to sell off to your neighbors. Maybe even expand your business to the point of being a small backwater empire. But first, you actually have to make the hootch and sell it without getting nabbed by the cops. You can check out all of the odds and ends of the game in the latest trailer down below. As fo right now, the game is currently set to be released on October 27th, 2022.

The main goal of Moonshine Inc. is to recreate the life of a real American moonshiner as authentically as possible. Fermentation and distillation are simulated using exact formulas. With various goals, objectives, and product demands, you will be challenged to create the best moonshine and ensure the prosperity of your business by remaining discreet and not drawing the attention of the authorities. However, while your business grows, you will not escape the ever-vigilant eye of the authorities. You'll be harassed by corrupt sheriffs, a particular ATF agent, and even a corrupt governor calling for the new prohibition era. With the help of his younger sister Elly-Jane and old grand-uncle Donald, you will have to face all the above and beyond, from the competition to the general challenge of fighting Johnny Law. As you gain experience and accumulate cash, you'll expand your facility, perfect your craft, develop your distribution network, and face threats from the authorities, who are determined to take you down. Who knows, maybe you will be the one dealing cards in this game one day?