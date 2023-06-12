Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: indie games, Moonstone Island, raw fury, Studio Supersoft

Moonstone Island Will Be At Steam Next Fest This Month

Those of you who enjoyed the look at Moonstone Island this weekend will be happy to know a demo is coming on June 19th.

After being revealed over the weekend, Raw Fury confirmed this morning that Moonstone Island will be a part of Steam Next Fest with a free demo. In case you didn't see the game reveal from developer Studio Supersoft, this new adventure sim will have you living your best life on an island where you will tend to your farm and craft potions for yourself and others while exploring over 100 islands in the sky. You will spend your days taming spirits, unearthing hidden temples, making friends, and even exploring a possible romance along the way. However you see fit to live your life here. You can check out the latest trailer down below,m along with more info on the game, as the free demo will be a part of the festival from June 19th-26th.

Moonstone Island is a creature-collecting life sim set in an open world with over 100 islands to explore. Take on the role of a young alchemist starting a new life on a floating island in the sky. Armed with simple tools, alchemical recipes, and the ability to tame nature spirits, you'll build a home and prove yourself as a true alchemist in a land threatened by dark forces.

