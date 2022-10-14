More Fortnite Championship Series Invitational 2022 Details Released

Epic Games dropped new information this week on some of the finer details of the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Invitational 2022. The team released a brand new blog detailing how the point system would go, along with other details about the event as they will determine a championship winner based on a system they've used from the past three seasons. We have a few snippets from the blog featuring some of the details for you below about drops and viewing, as well as the latest hype video.

FORTNITE DROPS DURING THE FNCS INVITATIONAL

Starting on November 12 at 2 PM ET, you will have the opportunity to earn three new cosmetic Drops by watching the FNCS Invitational! Tune in at Legends Landing, the main website, the official Fortnite Youtube channel, or any Drops-supported Twitch channel broadcasting the FNCS competition to earn this season's Drops. To ensure you're eligible for Fortnite Twitch Drops, please link your Epic account and Twitch account within 14 days of claiming your Drop reward. During the FNCS Invitational, you will have the opportunity to earn Drop rewards that will be announced on our official Twitter and Instagram. These rewards will no longer be available to claim via Drops after the official FNCS Broadcast ends on November 13, but they may become available in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

FNCS INVITATIONAL COMMUNITY CUP

On November 8, fetch your Duos partner and prepare to compete in the open FNCS Invitational Community Cup! Eligible players will have the opportunity to battle for FNCS Invitational-themed cosmetic items. Stay tuned for more details coming later this month on our official social media channels.

WATCH IN-GAME AT LEGENDS LANDING

An all-new Legends Landing becomes available on November 3 at 9 AM ET! Jump into this in-game venue to earn Drops while watching the FNCS Invitational broadcast. As you explore this newly updated Legends Landing, complete special Quests to earn in-game cosmetic rewards. You can jump into Legends Landing by inputting the island code 3303-7480-5925 or selecting it in Discovery.