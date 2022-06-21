More Info Emerges For Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim

Behaviour Interactive released some new details to their upcoming parody dating title Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim. The team at Psyop has officially put the game up on Steam to be wishlisted, even though it doesn't have an official release date yet. They also have released more info on all four of the killers you can try to romance as we have learned more about the Trapper, Wraith, Huntress, and Spirit, with little hints about how you may or may not be able to win your way into their stabby little hearts. Enjoy the new content reveals below.

THE TRAPPER: Meet The Trapper. He's an apex alpha male and chiseled man-mountain who enjoys killing in caves, beaches, and pools. Put in the work to find the trapdoor to his heart and you'll quickly learn why he's worth snaring. Or mess up and become his latest victim. He'll have fun either way!

THE HUNTRESS: The Huntress wants it all: love, family, and someone to help her butcher men in the forest. Is she human? Beast? No idea. But her arms are out of this world! Now, this loveable squirrel-eating lady is out of the woods and ready to let Cupid's hatchet fly in her new search for companionship. ​

THE WRAITH: The Wraith is so much more than pure sex appeal. There's a quiet, inquisitive, sensitive boy underneath that sinewy man. Did that come out super weird? Yes, it did. Are we going to change it? No, because The Wraith wouldn't. He'll embrace you no matter how super weird you are, and that's what makes him special. ​

THE SPIRIT: The Spirit isn't your average goth girlfriend with a love for all things ghostly – she's a literal ghost. You can find her hanging in the shade with a stack of classic horror novels, avoiding whatever lame beach activities everyone else is into. She isn't competing for your heart. If she wanted it, she'd just cut it out with her katana. ​