More Revealed During The Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023

Didn't get enough from the first Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest? They have a second whole stream that aired today.

Adding more on top of the already massive list of games revealed this week, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 livestream happened this morning. During the first showcase, they revealed 27 new titles on the way to PC and Xbox, many of them from their partnered studios. This is basically the overflow stream as part of Summer Game Fest, as they had more video game reveals, as well as expanded looks on stuff revealed on Sunday. This included a better look at Cyberpunk: 2077: Phantom Liberty, a deeper dive into Towerborne, more info on Avowed, a breakdown of The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, a fun teaser video for Microsoft Flight Simulator: 2024 Edition's content from Dune, more info about Lies Of P, a look at performance capture for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and a demo walkthrough of 33 Immortals. We have a rundown of all the new game reveals for you below.

High On Life: High On Knife

Squanch Games is thrilled to announce the first DLC for its breakout hit High On Life with a new teaser trailer. High On Knife gives Knifey his chance to shine (and stab) in a fully realized new planetary environment loaded with all-new characters, hazards, and spooky surprises. Players will have a chance to check out the mayhem when High On Knife is released later this fall. High On Knife will introduce a brand-new talking gun character, Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live). This is just the beginning for High On Knife. Stay tuned for more details on the DLC, new gameplay elements, and more.

The Lamplighters League

Sneak, steal, and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League! Globetrot across a variety of exciting locales around the world and outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat – and, if you play your cards right, you might just save the world. Harebrained Schemes, the creators of The Shadowrun Trilogy and Battletech, bring you an all-new world set in an alternate 1930s, where a tyrannical cult called the Banished Court stands on the cusp of world domination. For millennia, all that stood between this sinister cabal and their plans were a band of heroic scholars known as the Lamplighters League. Unfortunately, the best of the best are all gone, so now it's up to the best of the worst. Recruit a team of misfits and scoundrels with unique abilities and unforgettable personalities, and chase the Banished Court to the ends of the earth in a mix of real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and a character-driven story of adventure and intrigue.

The First Descendant

The First Descendant is a free third-person cooperative action RPG shooter featuring high-quality graphics. Experience the fun of strategic boss fights through four-player co-op and various unique characters, exciting gunplay, and looting. A variety of equipment is necessary for growth, and you can obtain them through clearing scenario missions within the game or in the World Missions, where cooperation is crucial and battles with huge bosses.

Fallout 76: Once In A Blue Moon

Our Once in a Blue Moon update arrives this summer, introducing two brand-new Public Events and two new cryptids! Every 20 minutes, one of the following Public Events will appear on the map. Blue Ridge has renovated the Middle Mountain Cabins to be their latest and greatest Brahmin pitstop, but they just can't seem to keep the local critters at bay. The Repeller Speaker system they use to repel the creatures and keep their Brahmin safe has been damaged. To retake the pitstop and create a safe haven for their Brahmin to rest, they will need your help! Clear out the creatures, defend the Repeller, and the Blue Ridge Caravan will reward you handsomely for your assistance! After a trade deal goes wrong, Luca Costa finds himself in need of some help. A group of local Cultists has stolen his Brahmin and cargo of makeshift explosives. His Uncle Vinny will not be happy if he catches wind of it. Be extra careful not to disturb the local wildlife, however, as Cultists have recently noticed strange rumblings in the woods nearby.

Hi-Fi Rush: Arcade Challenge!

The new BPM RUSH mode tasks players to battle waves of enemies to music with a steadily increasing BPM or beats per minute. As you defeat each wave and tackle toughened-up new foes, the BPM will speed up to the next level, up to a whopping 200 BPM! Power Up! Tower Up! is a twist on the Rhythm Tower mode that players unlock after their first playthrough. You'll be climbing up floors and defeating waves of enemies, but this time you'll be powering up a downgraded Chai with randomized Upgrades! The Arcade Challenge! Update! also contains additional content for players to earn through challenges and discover in-game, including poses for Photo Mode, t-shirts for Chai, Photo Mode stickers, extra outfits, and even Special Attacks starring CNMN and Smidge, everybody's favorite mechanical friends

Phasmophobia (Console Edition)

Phasmophobia will enter Early Access for consoles on Xbox One Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStationVR2 this August. Keep your eyes peeled for a more detailed release date in the coming weeks. When Phasmophobia launches on consoles it will start with the Progression 2.0 update, and be updated regularly alongside the PC version with content and bug fixes. Reporting and player bans will work across all platforms, and we've added the ability to block other players from the journal, which will mute them indefinitely until you unblock them. Lastly, all platforms will feature optional crossplay, and players can see which platforms their teammates are playing on by the icon displayed on their ID card.

Exoprimal

Alongside detailing this new co-op experience, the event debuted additional Exosuit variants joining the roster in a post-launch update. Exofighters eager to get a taste of the online team-based action game before it launches this July can join the wargames in Open Beta Test 2 later this week. Savage Gauntlet is a new game mode where five-player teams take on PvE scenarios that rotate weekly. These limited-time missions are late-game content that offer a higher level of challenge. Exofighters are encouraged to take leveled-up Exosuits into these combat tests and equip Module power-ups. Savage Gauntlet presents squads across the world with the same objective and the Exoprimal community is invited to vie for the fastest completion time. The missions are replayable and groups are welcome to come back and try new strategies to achieve higher rankings and even earn rewards. In addition to showcasing this competitive PvE mode, Exoprimal Director Takuro Hiraoka introduced new Exosuit variants. These designs feature distinct combat styles that contrast with their default models, introducing new ways to play. For example, while Deadeye typically comes equipped with an assault rifle, its Alpha variant wields a weapon with burst fire and shotgun capabilities.

Go Mecha Ball

Explore and conquer four distinct worlds filled with a dizzying array of rampaging robots, massive bosses and tools and obstacles straight out of a pinball table! Boost up ramps to soar above the fray and deliver death from above, launch yourself off bouncy bumpers or catch an updraft off a giant fan.

Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier offers budding exofarmers a peaceful opportunity to explore a strange and beautiful new planet, setting down a homestead and building a successful farm as they live in harmony with the environment. The world will live and respond to players' actions as up to four can cohabit on the same planet, roaming around in fully customizable mechs, building and exploring together. Exofarmers must learn to coexist with the planet, uncover ancient secrets and develop a successful farm as they build the homestead of their dreams in their small corner of the galaxy.

