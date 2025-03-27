Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Moros Protocol, Pixel Reign, Super Rare Originals

Moros Protocol Announced For Steam Released This Year

Moros Protocol has been revealed for Steam, as the fast-paced shooter survival game will be released sometime in during this year

Article Summary Moros Protocol is a fast-paced shooter announced for Steam, blending classic action with tactical FPS combat.

Players control Alex on a battleship filled with monsters, adapting loadouts and strategies to survive.

The game offers rogue-like progression, unique rendering, and branching paths for diverse gameplay.

Includes drop-in co-op mode, allowing players to team up and explore procedurally generated challenges.

Indie game developer Pixel Reign and publisher Super Rare Originals have revealed their latest game, Moros Protocol, which was announced for Steam. This is a fast-paced shooter where you will constantly need to adapt to your surroundings in order to survive. If not, you'll be consumed by the creatures around you. Players will need to dynamically adapt their loadout and strategy every time they run through the gauntlet of enemies ahead. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we now wait to learn when the game will be out this year.

Moros Protocol

Take on the role of Alex, who awakes on board a Capital Battleship on the way to war – only to find that much of the crew is dead, and the ship is infested with monsters. Joined by an AI companion and his dim-witted robot assistant, Ody-6, Alex sets off on a journey where every fight is a desperate battle against the unknown – and doom itself. The ship is a war zone. You may be outnumbered, but you are not outmatched. Looking for a frantic, high-mobility approach to your enemies? Fill up your loadout with SMGs or pistols, augmented for speed and increased damage while moving—perfect for laying down a barrage of bullets on the go. Or, for a slower, more methodical approach, put together a sniping build that focuses on powerful, precise shots that can take down enemies in a single hit.

Whichever you choose, your skills will grow during each run-through thanks to Moros Protocol's evolving combat system. Throughout your run, you will find augments tailored to improve your skills in a specific playstyle. Find an augment that boosts your run and gun capabilities. Change up your loadout for a shotgun, and let it rip! Plot your own route through each run, with every branching path offering different risks. Do you want to play it safe or face greater danger in pursuit of even greater rewards? Are you looking for a guaranteed new weapon or a vendor to upgrade your skills? Choose wisely as you make your way toward your goal.

Tactical FPS Combat: Inspired by classic shooters, Moros Protocol combines fast-paced action with adaptability and customization. Shape your loadout and let the augments and weapons you find dictate your fighting style.

Inspired by classic shooters, Moros Protocol combines fast-paced action with adaptability and customization. Shape your loadout and let the augments and weapons you find dictate your fighting style. Unique, Custom Renderer: A gritty, immersive world that blends retro aesthetics with modern rendering, creating a decayed sci-fi atmosphere. Dynamic lighting and eerie sound design heighten the tension as you explore the abandoned warship.

A gritty, immersive world that blends retro aesthetics with modern rendering, creating a decayed sci-fi atmosphere. Dynamic lighting and eerie sound design heighten the tension as you explore the abandoned warship. Rogue-like Progression: Death is only the beginning. Learn, upgrade, and push further into the unknown. Each run is shaped by procedural generation. New layouts. New challenges to face. No two runs will feel the same.

Death is only the beginning. Learn, upgrade, and push further into the unknown. Each run is shaped by procedural generation. New layouts. New challenges to face. No two runs will feel the same. Drop-In Co-Op: Team up with a friend for backup. Adapt and survive together as you battle through the nightmare. Experience the full game side by side, sharing the fight against the enemy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!