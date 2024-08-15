Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Cyrax, Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Shows Off Cyrax Gameplay

Get a better look at Cyrax in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns as the latest trailer shows off her moves, as well as part of the story

Article Summary New Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns trailer highlights Cyrax's aerial and cybernetic combat moves.

Cyrax joins Sub-Zero's plot in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, adding depth to the game's narrative.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands with new characters, including Noob Saibot, Sektor, and guest fighters.

Animalities return as free content; characters morph into spirit animals for brutal finishing moves.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released a new character gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns as we get a better look at Cyrax. Well, we should say this new timeline's version of Cyrax, as we get a better idea of where the not-so-cybernetic character comes into play as part of Sub-Zero's plot to attack his brother on his wedding day. Enjoy the trailer and character info provided below, as the expansion will launch on September 24, 2024.

Cyrax

In Fire God Liu Kang's New Era, Cyrax is a young Lin Kuei warrior from the Zaki clan whose prodigious skills earned her an invitation to serve directly under Sektor. She seized the opportunity with her trademark vigor, but while her skills impressed, her independent streak created rifts between her and her mentor. It has become clear that Cyrax remains untamed and will serve the Lin Kuei on her terms, or not at all. Cyrax's high-octane moveset is on full display in the new trailer, including her ability to leverage cybernetic technology to perform impressive aerial attacks and evasive maneuvers, complemented by her utilization of energy nets to pin down opponents, explosives to extend combos, and sawblades for devastating strikes. The new video also teases Cyrax's Animality, the brutal finishing move allowing her to morph into a hornet to annihilate her defeated opponents.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

After repelling the invaders who endangered Fire God Liu Kang's New Era of peace, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands the story campaign with an all-new cinematic narrative. When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik, whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.

Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, Kombat Pack 2 features returning kombatants Noob Saibot, voiced by Kaiji Tang; Cyrax, voiced by Enuka Okuma; and Sektor, voiced by Erika Ishii, all with unique backstories as part of the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe. As Sub-Zero, Bi-Han was the Lin Kuei's ruthless Grandmaster, but his soul was stolen by Titan Havik to create the perfect henchman, Noob Saibot, who is now dedicated to fomenting anarchy. Born into the Zaki, one of the Lin Kuei's many sub-clans, Cyrax became a martial arts prodigy with an independent streak and untamed desire to serve the clan on her terms or not at all. Growing up immersed in Lin Kuei culture under the tutelage of her parents, Sektor becomes a master armorer, skilled warrior, and Sub-Zero's most trusted lieutenant, committed to advancing the clan's future at all costs.

Kombat Pack 2 also brings a new batch of guest fighters into the mix with Ghostface, the recurring identity donned by antagonists from the Scream horror movie franchise, voiced by Roger L. Jackson; T-1000, the liquid metal-based Terminator and deadly cybernetic assassin from the Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) film featuring the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick; and Conan the Barbarian, the towering warrior from the Conan the Barbarian (1982) film featuring the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Additionally, Animalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves will be returning as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners. Allowing characters to morph into their spirit animal to annihilate defeated opponents, Animalities can be performed by all playable fighters and will be available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns release.

