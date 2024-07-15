Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 Releases Takeda Takahashi Gameplay Trailer

The last DLC fighter from the Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack receives a trailer as Takeda Takahashi is on the way with Ferra.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have dropped a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, as we have the latest look at the last initial DLC character, Takeda Takahashi. Looking like a ninja version of Solid Snake this time around, the character was introduced in Mortal Kombat X in a version of the future that's now been left behind, as they didn't make it clear what happened to him during the events of MK11. In the new reality, he is no longer Kenshi's son but his cousin; he's a former Yakuza member now part of the Shirai Ryu. (The former clan of Scorpion finally gets a mention in this timeline.) Takeda will join the roster on July 23 for Early Access owners (along with fellow MKX fighter Ferra as a Kameo fighter) and for everyone on July 30. We have the trailer and info on him here, but if you can't wait and happen to be in Las Vegas, you can try out both characters during Evo 2024 from July 19-21.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Takeda Takahashi

Similar to his cousin Kenshi, Takeda Takahashi was raised a Yakuza. Unlike him, Takeda enjoyed this lifestyle. That's why he was chosen to end Kenshi's crusade against his masters. The fight mortally wounded Takeda. Unwilling to let his cousin die, Kenshi rushed him to the nearest help: the Shirai Ryu. Even after Takeda was healed, Kenshi wouldn't release him. He feared that the Yakuza might kill him for failing his mission. Takeda resisted, attempting to escape repeatedly.

But as the months passed, he began to appreciate the Shirai Ryu's selfless commitment to Earthrealm, a contrast to his past lifestyle. Takeda swore to rip up Earthrealm's underworld by the roots, but he soon learns they are stronger and more tangled than he ever thought possible. In the new video, Takeda's Shirai Ryu inspired moveset is on full display, including his ability to use serrated whips to pull and throw opponents, utilization of explosive kunai projectiles to extend combos, and mastery of teleportation to attack opponents from behind.

