Move Or Die Releases New Update To Celebrate 7 Year Anniversary Those Awesome Guys have released a new update for Move Or Die this week as they celebrate the game's 7th Anniversary.

Indie developer and publisher Those Awesome Guys are celebrating the 7th Anniversary of Move Or Die with an all-new update for the game. The game is releasing new models of several characters as you'll be able to choose from a Viking, a Count, a Zombi, and a Chicken! They've also added two new characters and extra consumables have been added to the Community Debt challenges with what they're calling the 7 Years Old & Kicking Adventure update. The game may be a little long in the tooth, but its still fun to play as they keep adding updates over time. We got more details below as the update is now live.

"It's our birthday so we're celebrating in style with aged-up versions of everyone's favorite starter characters! They may have some extra wrinkles and grey hairs, but they're still ready to kick some butt and prove to everyone that age is just a number. Grab your favorite cane or walker, and get ready to show them young whippersnappers how it's done! Viking has seen better days, but he's not planning on seeing Valhalla just yet Being a vampire, Count ages slower than other characters. He's not immune to a mid-life crisis though. Although some bits and pieces are no longer there, the fire in Zombi's heart blazes hot They say the older the chicken, the better the stew, so we're in for a treat"

"Only adding geriatric characters would've gotten old, excuse the pun. So we decided to spice up our debt bar with some new characters and consumables as well. Make sure to improve your luck by playing and then pitch in your contribution for a chance to win! Last but not least, because old people love a bargain, we're putting Move or Die ON SALE with a hefty 75% price discount. Should be more than enough to make you break out the ol' chequebook."